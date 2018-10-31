Isn’t the weather delicious? We here at the Savor parking lot have just had so many wonderful days and you make them even better with your presence. I know that things are winding down, so we try to entice you with a variety of new goods. Look for us and our merchandise an hour later starting next week. That will be 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays until 1 p.m.
Well, what’s new? Spinach, turnips, pottery pieces, antler art, jewelry, pink mushrooms, fabric art, fudges, focaccia breads and fancy toys grace the aisle. See all the latest inventions.
The usual wares are still on display. Lettuce, fermented canned items, breads of the sweet and savory variety, cakes, cookies, jams, exotic pies and flavorful meats are here. You can scent your home with the aromatic soaps. Personalized signs for the walls of you cave or den add that homey touch. I’m sure I forgot some things for you to discover, so come in and have a treasure hunt while you enjoy the outdoor time. We’ll be looking for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.