Editor’s note: Out of concern for public safety, the West Plains Area Farmer’s Market is closed temporarily until April 11, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket or join the “West Plains Area Farmer’s Market” Facebook group for updates and to learn how to support vendors in the meantime.
Well, hello, West Plains. My name is Caleb and I am the market manager of West Plains Area Farmers Market. I became market manager in January and there have been many exciting changes happening quickly. I will give you a snapshot.
Our market has a new official logo and slogan, and we also have great new vendors who bring wonderful items to the market each week. I have met amazing people in our community and continue to meet even more amazing people every day. I am getting out into West Plains, passing out flyers, putting up posters and attend meetings hosted by Jennifer and Jessica of Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce.
We held a biscuits and sausage gravy fundraiser earlier this month and it was a huge success. It was so much fun, and we have been asked to have more events throughout the year. Stay tuned for future notices!
Jim McFarland of Trillium Trust has become a mentor to me as I learn more about our community and the needs in the area. Trillium Trust opens their community room for us to be inside during the winter months to continue providing a much-needed source of farm fresh produce, meat, baked goods and crafts. When we are not inside during the cold season, we are under the open-air pavilion on the south end of the complex at East Towne Village.
Joe Kammerer with Community Foundation of the Ozarks has also been invaluable in assisting us to fulfill some immediate goals. His help has meant the world. Phil Wages, of Wages Brewing, has been incredible with his friendship and support.
My biggest accomplishment so far that I am very proud of is the upcoming launch of our delivery program to people in the West Plains area. We have so much to offer and the new vendors we have coming in make our market the best market for this community. We are living our slogan every day, and we truly mean it: “We are more than just a market; we are your community.”
Many people have sent congratulations and have made me feel very welcome. It is this sense of community and family that makes our market such a wonderful place. I am honored to be a part of WPAFM, an organization that has been here for 38 years. The bridges this market has already established makes it an easy access point for everyone in the community to get the items they need year-round.
Please stop by the market to visit, find us on Facebook @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket and on Twitter @WPAFM, or send an email to wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com. Our number is 417-213-1148 and I’d love to hear from you.
WPAFM is located at East Towne Village’s open-air pavilion, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd, less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
