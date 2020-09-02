My name is Amanda Williams and I’m the owner of Wilmac Sweets. I have been setting up at the “GoFarm” Farmers Market in West Plains since September 2017.
I am originally from New Zealand and spent 25 years in Australia, which is where I trained as a chef. I did a four-year apprenticeship and stayed in the hospitality industry for a further 17 years working in high end, fine dining restaurants and hotels.
Early in my career, I worked for a Swiss executive chef whose wife was a pastry chef. She was the one that taught me a lot of what I know about baking cakes and making pastries. A couple of my most popular items, eclairs and fruit tarts, use recipes I learned from her all those years ago.
I’m a home baker now, baking all sorts of sweet treats to sell at the “GoFarm” Farmers Market. My most popular items are apple zucchini muffins, pecan bars, lamingtons (a very popular Australian dessert), and oatmeal raisin cookies. I make everything myself and everything is made from scratch with no additives or preservatives.
Over the last three years and through all the turmoil of 2020, the market has grown and changed. Due to new customer demands I now have available a few sugar- or gluten-free items on Saturdays.
I have also started to make whole cakes for the market. French apple cakes, farmhouse buttermilk cakes (with a butterscotch pecan topping) and blackberry vanilla cakes have been this summer’s customer favorites.
Also, I won gold and silver medals at the Chocolate Festival here in West Plains in 2019.
You can like and follow my page, Wilmac Sweets, on Facebook. This is where I post the most up-to-date photos of special orders and cakes, as well as updates on new items available.
I hope to see many more new faces and welcome back our regular customers to the market.
I am at market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch.
