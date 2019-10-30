This Saturday we will begin setting up at Endurance Church on Worley Drive, next to Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply in West Plains, and our winter hours will then start, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our vendors and customers are very excited about this move.
Nov. 9 we have our Fall Festival. Admission is canned goods or nonperishable food items to be donated to Endurance Church Food bank for the church’s holiday baskets.
Musical entertainment will be provided by New Grass Attack, performing from 10 a.m. to noon.
We will have hot food to purchase and free hot coffee and cocoa.
Missouri State University Ag Club students are in charge of all your fun games and activities for young and old including corn hole toss, donut bobbing, cake walk, face painting, bale toss, pedal tractor pull, hay rides, photo booth, trailer backing, scarecrow contest and more!
Come out with the family and have fun some good ol’ fashion fun!
