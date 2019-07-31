During the spring, while I was growing and selling plants at the market I shared an article about how my passion for plants came about. At the end of the article I explained that I had one other passion, that of baking.
I don’t know where this passion came from, but I remember doing some baking during high school. It followed me through college where I did most of the cooking for my apartment mates. Even after becoming a teacher, I baked cookies for festivals where I would have a booth. After this I would get requests from friends and students alike for my cookies.
My pie baking skill came after an older church friend taught me how to make a flaky pie crust: from then on no more bought pie crusts
After 20 years of teaching, my wife and I decided to move to West Plains to go into business with my father and my brother. It has been during my time here, now 29 years, that both of those passions have grown tremendously.
Sometime in the late ’90s or early 2000s I became a member of a local farmer’s market. It was here that I could sell the plants that I grew. But plant sales only have a short season on them, so I had to have something else for the market when the plant season was over. This is when my passion for baking kicked into high gear.
I sold at this market for a number of years and then in 2017 it was destroyed during the flood. Later that year I joined the market at what was then Savor, now The Ranch House Bar & Grill, and I began looking for a few items to offer to my customers that were perhaps not offered by anyone else.
That came when I began following a French pastry chef on YouTube by the name of Julien Picamil, who has a pastry shop in Dartmouth, England. His videos led me to begin introducing one or two new items.
Last year I started planning a trip that would include a large swath of Ireland and end up in Wales and eventually London. My trip was supposed to end here, but I extended my travels by two days. These two days were to be spent traveling to Dartmouth to visit this pastry shop owned by Julien Picamil. I did visit this shop and had one of the very brownies that I had prepared according to his recipe.
While there I spoke with the ladies behind the counter about the possibility of meeting Julien. They took my phone number and relayed it to him. Later that evening when I returned to my room I noticed that I had a message from Julien to call him. I did. He drove to my bed and breakfast, picked me up and took me to his home.
One cannot imagine how honored I felt when I walked into his kitchen, the same kitchen from which I had seen him film at least two of his videos. I met his wife and his boys. His mother was visiting from Grenoble, France. I knew who all of them were since all but his youngest son had done videos with him. They were the warmest family.
We sat on their back patio and discussed many things related our likes and to our baking. I learned that they like licorice, something I love, that they had never heard of black walnuts, that they had never had anything but packaged pecans, which they refer to as “pecan nuts.”
When I returned home I got together a large box and sent them some of everything we had discussed. Since that time I have talked with Julien on several occasions. He has invited me back to bake with him. I hope to return, but until then I do my baking for the GOFARM Farmers Market in the former Savor parking lot.
Oh, one thing I think is ironic: He owns the pastry shop Saveur. In English it means Savor.
