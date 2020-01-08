Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announced Caleb Porter, of West Plains, has been named market manager.
“Caleb Porter has extensive knowledge and experience working with farmers markets and the community,” said Chateauvert. “Caleb will allow our market to remain a leader in our 37th year of operation and will ensure the products we sell are of the highest quality. We are pleased Caleb is part of our market family.”
Porter, founder and owner of PHC Crafts, has been in the cooking, baking and craft-making industries for 25 years. The business has earned a reputation for its delicious prepared meals, baked goods and outstanding craftmanship among farmers market and craft show attendees.
PHC Crafts is a personalized craft company which caters to individual customers and handcrafts the items sold on an order-by-order basis. Precrafted items are also available. Customers imagine and PHC Crafts creates the visions.
“I look forward to working with West Plains Area Farmers Market’s vendors and the community as the market continues to grow and thrive,” said Porter. “This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of a great community.” said Porter.
Some of the more popular items PHC Crafts creates are wood cutting boards in various sizes and designs, bread boards, serving trays, coasters, treadle sewing tables, signs, ornaments, custom T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and mugs. PHC Crafts works with soft and hard woods including oak, ash, maple, cedar, walnut, pine, poplar, spruce, plus others.
The vendor has recently introduced frozen soups prepared fresh and ready to thaw, heat and eat. The most requested soups are baked potato, chicken noodle and vegetable. Other favorites include broccoli cheese, chicken tortilla, Mexican corn and beans, and mushroom with wild rice. All soups are sold in quart sizes and larger sizes are available by request.
Fresh baked goods include banana breads with and without nuts, shortbreads and lemon curd.
In addition to PHC Crafts’ products, vendors at WPAFM have available fresh, organic vegetables and herbs from their gardens, non-GMO eggs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey and fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked pies, rolls, muffins and gluten free muffins and assorted sweet treats.
Nonedible items available include festive holiday ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted woodcarved items, handmade money clips, perfume pens, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The weekly indoor market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large, comfortable and warm Trillium Trust Community Center Room next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and across the street from Dollar General.
Fresh coffee is available, with donations accepted. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
