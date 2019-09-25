I am Mendi Powell, a jewelry artist, and my business is known as Hemp Snowflakes.
I first started making jewelry in my early 20s as a hobby, then started to make it into business after the birth of my youngest child. I was a bit bored on maternity leave and needed something to do, so I decided to get creative and make “one of a kind” jewelry.
The idea came to me one snowy day when I remembered from my school days that there are no two snowflakes alike. Since I make my jewelry with hemp that day I chose the name “Hemp Snowflakes” for my business.
Having once been a single mom I know how hard it can be at the holidays, so I donate necklaces for needy kids for stocking stuffers. Last year I gave 20% of all my proceeds from September to November to Shop with a Cop, I do this every year to give back for the help I once received.
Hemp Snowflakes can take commission orders and ship anywhere in the United States. I pride myself on all of my creations being one of a kind or a “snowflake.” Every person is unique, and so should my jewelry be. All who buy my jewelry will know that no one else has a piece just like it anywhere! Every necklace is 100% natural and biodegradable except the clasps.
Come see me at GOFARM Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of The Ranch House Bar and Grill.
