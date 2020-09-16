Seniors who have the Seniors Farmers Market Vouchers, Market Manager Patrice Jennings reminds you to please remember that you must use them by the end of September.
This week’s featured vendor is Michael Jackson. He writes:
My interest in cooking began when I was still a teenager living at home. I have always had somewhat of a sweet tooth and if I wanted something to fill it, I would simply make candy or brownies or whatever I could think of. Though later my cooking was not always limited to baking or candy making. I would often prepare a meal for my parents and even later when I was in college I did the cooking for my roommates. Then, when I began my career as a teacher of English and Spanish I even incorporated cooking into my Spanish classes.
Flash forward to present day and I have picked up a few culinary techniques that I did not have in the past, thanks to YouTube. I do bake some of the things with which we are most familiar. While many of my pies, cakes, and candies may be old standbys, I do enjoy trying to come up with something a little different from time to time. I may put a little spice and nuts in my fig jam or I may prepare something off the wall just because I can.
Being a member of the “Go Farm” Farmers Market affords me the opportunity to share this passion of baking. It gives me so much pleasure to have a patron tell me that they enjoyed something I prepared. Perhaps it was something they had never tasted before.
I look forward each week to seeing the friends I have made at the market. Come see me at the market on Saturdays, we are located at Endurance Church parking lot. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
