The University of Missouri Extension will host its Beef and Forage seminar with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. March 9. The session will take place at the Howell County Extension Center.
The meal and presentations will follow the registration period. Topics covered at the seminar include tips and strategies to make local beef and forage producers more successful.
Dirk Philipp, associate professor at University of Arkansas, will present information about old world bluestems. The presentation will include information on history, production and opportunities for livestock producers. Common cultivars of old world bluestems include ‘WW B-Dahl,’ ‘WW-Spar’ and ‘Caucasian.’
Eric Bailey, state extension specialist, beef nutrition for University of Missouri Extension, will present information on navigating the modern cattle feeding industry. Dr. Bailey will describe feeding and management tips for cow-calf producers to optimize cattle performance with profitability in mind.
Preregistration is required, as seating in limited. Cost is $10 per person and members of the South Central Cattlemen’s Association can receive a $5 discount with proof of membership.
Registration includes meal and reference materials. Deadline to preregister is March 4.
To preregister or for more information, contact the Howell County Extension Center at 256-2391.
