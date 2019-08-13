The Mtn. View Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Mtn. View Public Library, 125 Oak St.
The program, “Water Features,” will be presented by Joni Cay Appleton and is open to the public.
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the South Central District of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and Central Region of the National Garden Clubs Inc.
