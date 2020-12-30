The first “Go Farm” Farmers Market of 2021 will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. While we will be discontinuing our Wednesday markets until April, we still have a steady group of local farmers, ranchers, bakers and makers here to help you with your New Year's Resolutions of good health.
We have locally brewed kombucha, fermented sauerkrauts like kimchi and other fermented foods, and elderberry syrup to help build your immune system and optimize your health. At the market you will also find local honey, pure maple syrup and sorghum which are healthy sweeteners, and the honey is great for helping with allergies.
We also have local farm fresh eggs, locally raised and butchered meats, low carb and gluten free baked goods, fresh produce and more!
UPCOMING CLASS
We are living in a time of much economic uncertainty. Ozark Farmers Co-op and ”Go Farm” would like to encourage you to learn to grow a garden and preserve food this year. We are co-sponsoring a seminar along with MSU-WP Agriculture Department and the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT), beginning on Jan. 12 at MSU-West Plains, Lybyer Hall.
These non-credited classes will provide instruction in techniques for personal sustainable fruit and vegetable production. Additional focus will be on local sustainable techniques adapted to the Ozark climate and soils.
Some class topics: the use of protected agriculture structures such as high tunnels, caterpillar tunnels and greenhouses; soil and fertility management; irrigation techniques; planting schedules and pest management.
These are three five-week long sessions from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, and there is a nominal fee. For more information about the program or to register, contact Sheila Barton at 255-7784 or SheilaBarton@MissouriState.edu.
At the market in 2021 we will be hosting free workshops on food preservation such as how to can, freeze and/or dehydrate food for storage. Our goal this year is to help you become more self-sufficient and as sustainable as possible.
As always you can check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We do accept EBT, credit/debit, and cash payment. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday (canceled only for extreme weather).
