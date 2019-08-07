Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announces the market is pleased to be the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area.
To recognize National Farmers Market Week, celebrated through Saturday, WPAFM reaffirms its commitment to the community by continuing to offer the highest-quality local products and friendly service — always.
“Farmers markets play a vital role in the communities they serve,” said Chateauvert. “Consumers are able to buy directly from market vendors and receive wholesome, nutritious and homegrown local produce and homemade baked goods and craft items.”
According to the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are more than 8,700 farmers markets nationwide. The FMC and USDA released these statistics in observance of National Farmers Market Week:
- Farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion Americans spend annually on farm-direct products.
- In a National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Local Food Marketing survey, direct to consumer revenue at farmers markets totaled $711 million in 2015.
- Locally-owned retailers, such as farmers markets, return more than three times as much of their sales to the local economy compared to chain competitors.
- Farmers markets are conducive to social interaction. People who shop at farmers markets have 15-20 social interactions per visit, compared to one or two per visit at the grocery store.
- Sixty percent of farmers market shoppers in low-income neighborhoods report their market had better prices than the grocery store.
- Of vendors selling in farmers markets, 25 percent derive their sole source of income from the market; 50 percent derive at least half their income from market sales.
- Farmers markets provide one of the only low-barrier entry points for new farmers, ranchers and food entrepreneurs, allowing them to start small and test new products.
- There are currently 3.5 times as many U.S. farmers over the age of 65 as there are under 35.
- Farmers and ranchers receive only 15 cents of every food dollar consumers spend at traditional food outlets. At a farmers market, 100% of the food dollar goes to the local farmer.
- Studies have shown how all farms, regardless of scale, are significantly more likely to survive if they have food sales as part of their marketing portfolio.
- The U.S. loses an acre of farmland a minute to development.
- USDA proclaimed the first National Farmers Market Week in 1999.
WPAFM offers fresh locally-grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten-free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, local raw unfiltered honey, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade
WPAFM participates in Howell County’s E.L.F. (Eat Local Foods) program. Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
