The “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market is in our fifth week of operating as a drive-thru market and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the continued support from our great community. We have grown and adapted each week as we have navigated through this difficult time.
Currently, we have our main drive-thru line full of all our “essential” goods vendors: produce, meats, eggs, jellies, syrups, honey, baked goods, fermented foods, elderberry syrup, face masks and more. This section of the market requires shoppers to remain in their vehicles for curbside service. We also encourage patrons to contact the market vendors to preorder their items for faster service.
We now have a separate section of our market set up on the Hirsch side of the parking lot with our four nursery/greenhouse vendors, along with some of our artisan crafters. Shoppers in this section of the market can park and leave their vehicles to walk through the plants and crafts in order to be able to look more thoroughly at everything and make their selections. Social distancing and proper sanitation measures are required of both shoppers and vendors.
Vendors at our market are here to help you grow your own successful garden this year. Excellent quality garden starter plants are available at the market on both Wednesdays and Saturdays. And as we head into summer, we hope to be able to host some educational demonstrations of food preservation and storage. Beautiful ornamental flowers and shrubs are also available for purchase.
We will have 21 vendors at the market Saturday! You will find a variety of meats including beef, pork, goat, lamb, chicken and rabbit. Produce is coming in from several vendors with high tunnels such as fresh salad greens, beets, radishes, rhubarb, mushrooms and more. We always have plenty of farm fresh chicken and duck eggs, and encourage patrons to drop off empty egg cartons to our vendors for reuse.
You will find some of the best homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, fried pies and baked goods that the Ozarks has to offer. And you can improve your health with fermented foods such as kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut, along with immune-boosting elderberry syrup. Our market truly has something for everyone and plenty of what is needed right now.
Once again, thank you all for your patience and support during this time, it is an honor to serve this great community of West Plains and the surrounding Ozark area. Follow our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for market vendor photos and up to date information. We are at Endurance Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.