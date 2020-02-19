For all you meat lovers out there, we want to let you know that we have a large selection of locally raised and locally butchered meats.
Larry Dennis, owner of Morning Sun Farms, has grass-fed beef, chicken, goat and lamb. Jim and Lisa Brassfield, co-owners of Brassfield Farm, have pasture raised beef and pork. Scott McNichols, owner of M & M Rabbitry has both large and small rabbits.
Jason and Susan Hickey, from Secret Springs Farm, has whole chicken and cuts, and Joseph Hickey raises rabbit. Kevin Finn, owner of Finn Farm, has medium and large rabbit. All these farms have a great selection of cuts and are reasonably priced.
Come see these vendors at the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Endurance Church parking lot. EBT accepted.
