The American Angus Association has announced the selection of a West Plains area resident as alternate delegate to its annual convention in November, and the addition of a West Plains cattle producer to the association’s membership roster.
Kelly D. Smith, West Plains, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set for Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the association.
Smith, a member of the American Angus Association headquartered in St. Joseph, is one of 301 Angus breeders to be elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.
Representing the U.S. and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
S&T Land & Cattle, of West Plains, is among the newest members of the American Angus Association, McCully also announced.
The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and youth members, is the largest beef breed association in the world, and boasts over 30 registered member farms in Howell County. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus, according to officials.
The association aims to record ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — seek to help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
