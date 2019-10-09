Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, offers advice on moving household plants indoors for the cold season.
“Moving household plants indoors after the warm season is a task we perform every year. It is important for the health and maintenance of the plants to do this properly,” said Chateauvert. “These tips will provide a successful transition and allow the plants to thrive.”
- When evening temperatures reach 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the plants will do best indoors, and minimize shock, wilting and leaf loss.
- Check the outdoor household plants for pests and insects. Inspect the leaves, stems and soil. Hose the plants thoroughly with a strong spray of water. If the soil shows signs of pest infestation, remove and replace the soil. Allow the plants to stay outside in the sun to dry and repeat the hosing, if needed.
- Ensure your indoor plant area is clean, has ample light, and invest in full spectrum light bulbs, if necessary. Consider cleaning windows to allow maximin light exposure.
- Transition your plants from outdoor lighting to indoor lighting. For one week, move the plants indoors at night and take them outside during the day. While outside, move the plants to a less sunny area. This will help the plants acclimate to lighting changes from outdoors to indoors.
- As temperatures rise indoors, the heat dries the air. Plants may show signs of lack of humidity with dry leaf tips, curled leaves and leaf loss. To prevent this, use a humidifier or make a pebble tray. Pebble trays are pebbles at the bottom of a shallow tray with water just below the pebble level. Set the plant on top of the pebbles. As the water evaporates, humidity is created for the plant. Mist the plants with water two or three times a day.
- Most plants require little water during the colder months. Check the soil moisture, and if the soil surface is dry to the touch, water the plant.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey and USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts and artisan breads and homemade granola.
Nonfood items available include vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, handcrafted jewelry, creative crochet items, cross stitched bookmarks homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.