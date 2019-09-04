Growers with the West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) have started fall plantings and look forward to bountiful harvests this season, says WPAFM board President Paul Chateauvert.
“West Plains Area Farmers Market is committed to providing locally grown fresh, nutrient-rich, organic vegetables year round for our visitors,” said Chateauvert. “Our market farmers have begun to plant cold-hardy vegetable seeds indoors. When they begin to mature, the seedlings will be transplanted outdoors into the soil until harvest time, which will be in four to six weeks. Our market will have beautiful vegetables this fall and winter for our guests to enjoy.”
Chateauvert also suggests people visit a local nursery to purchase starter plants. Those starter plants may be transplanted outside into the ground or patio containers.
Currently, WPAFM farmers are busy planting cool season vegetables: broccoli (Brassica oleracea var. italica), cauliflower (Brassica oleracea var. botrytis), Brussels sprouts (Brassica oleracea var. gemmifera), winter-hardy lettuces (Lactuca sativa), kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea Gongylodes Group), Napa cabbage (Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis), cabbage (Brassica oleracea var. capitata), kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica) and turnip (Brassica rapa subsp. rapa).
Soon, our farmers will plant spinach (Spinacia oleracea), radish (Raphanus raphanistrum subsp. sativus) and peas (Pisum sativum). Additional vegetables will also be planted.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.