Bulbous buttercup (Ranunculus bulbosus) is a perennial weed that can be seen flowering throughout south-central Missouri pastures. The plant emerges from rootstock or bulbs to form a rosette. It is low-growing with leaves that are divided into three sections. The flowers are bright yellow with five to seven petals.
According to Dr. Sarah Kenyon, Agronomy specialist with University of Missouri Extension, there are about 20 species of buttercups present in Missouri. All species are poisonous to livestock.
“The leaves and stem are the most toxic parts of the plant. Animals that consume large quantities of buttercup will experience oral and gastrointestinal irritation. Because of the immediate effects, livestock tend to avoid the plant,” said Kenyon.
Hay containing buttercup will be safe for livestock because the toxins volatilize during drying.
“This weed needs to be controlled soon to prevent the weed from producing seed,” said Kenyon.
Buttercup can be hayed or brushhogged. If spray is used, Grazon P+D (a.i. picloram and 2,4-D), Cimarron May (a.i. metsulfuron, dicamba, and 2,4-D) or Weedmaster (a.i. dicamba and 2,4-D) are recommended.
For more information, contact any of these MU Extension agronomy specialists in southwest Missouri: Tim Schnakenberg in Stone County 357-6812, Jill Scheidt in Barton County 682-3579 and Sarah Kenyon in Howell County 256-2391.
