Twenty-six vendors participating this week will have a lot of fall crafts, seasonal produce, gourmet holiday baked goods, honey and six different locally butchered meats: rabbit, beef, pork, chicken, lamb and goat.
We are excited about our Nov. 2 move to Endurance Church on Worley Drive. That weekend we will change to our winter hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following weekend, Nov. 9, we will have our fall Festival with hot foods, plenty of games, hay rides, music, crafts, food contests and lots of great fun!
We will be accepting donations of canned foods and nonperishable items for the Endurance Church food bank for holiday baskets.
FEATURED VENDOR CRAIG JENNINGS
My name is Craig Jennings. With my wife Patrice, I own and operate Three Oaks Farm, which is now becoming solely a berry farm. We have an acre of blackberries and have turned our farm into a U-pick operation for the past five years.
Our latest adventure is growing raspberries in one of our two high tunnels. Raspberries are so prone to sunburn that it is necessary in this environment that they be grown under a shade cloth. We will be adding strawberries in the second tunnel around February, providing fresh strawberries in early spring.
I have been making jams and syrups from our blackberries and raspberries and have added three new varieties from local fruits. The most common feedback I receive is how much more fruit flavor our jams and syrups have over commercial products.
My latest syrup is Apple Pie Spice Syrup. All my taste testers have given me the thumbs up and five-star reviews!
With syrups you can be very creative. In addition to putting syrup on your pancakes and waffles you can get creative with the flavors. You can make iced lattes, flavored teas, pour over ice cream, use as a marinade, enhance sauces, add to hot cereals, adult beverages, salad dressing and you can also give them away as gifts!
Our flavors of jams and syrups are blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and concord grape. Apple Pie Spice is available only as a syrup.
We are at the GOFARM Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays and we always have samples of each item.
