The American Small Farm Conference has been canceled this year. In place of the conference we will be hosting the American Small Farm Webinar Series weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
SCHEDULE
Oct. 15 – Specialty Crops
- Getting Started with Specialty Crops – Patrick Byers
- Fall Vegetable Gardening – Jennifer Morganthaler
- Maximizing Productivity and Profitability with Specialty Crops – Patrick Byers
Oct. 22 – Protected Culture
- Protected Growing Structures for Specialty Crops – Patrick Byers
- A Fixed Spray System for High Tunnel Raspberry Production – Marilyn Odneal and Jeremy Emery
- Mtn. Grove High Tunnel Compost Demonstration – Dr. Hwei-Yiing Johnson
- IPM Program Introduction – Dr. Clement Akotsen-Mensah
Oct. 29 – Value-added Production
- Value Added Opportunities for Fruit Crops – Patrick Byers
- Tour of Three Oaks Farm Certified Kitchen – Craig and Patrice Jennings and Patrick Byers
Register for one session, two or all three at www.Eventbrite.com. In the Search Events bar, type in “American Small Farm Webinar.”
The webinars are free of charge, but you must register in order to receive the connection information to attend via Zoom from your smartphone or computer.
The event is brought to you by the Ozark Farmers Agricultural Cooperative, University of Missouri Extension and Missouri State University Darr College of Agriculture.
Any questions, please email leslieakers@missouristate.edu. or call 417-547-7500.
