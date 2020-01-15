The annual election of council members for University of Missouri Extension in Howell County is underway.
Ballots were mailed to voters on the Howell County Extension mail list. If an eligible voter did not receive a ballot, contact the extension office at 256-2391 and a ballot will be mailed, or members may vote online at extension.missouri.edu/howell.
The University of Missouri Extension Council-Howell County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. Council members are volunteers who assist in the operation and management of the local office, planning and carrying out local Extension programming.
The county council is comprised of 12 elected and three appointed citizens, and functions as an advisory board in planning educational programs and administering local extension operations. Appointed members represent the Howell County Commission, the city of West Plains and Farm Bureau. The council meets monthly.
All members serve a two-year term and are eligible for a second term. After a maximum of two consecutive terms, individuals may serve again following a one-year interval.
The election is based on the county at large as one district.
The ballot lists 11 nominees for seven positions.
Candidates are Jamie Dixon, Jared Barr, Lucas Brown, Dustin Collins, Justin Gailey, Justin Jones, Jarrod Lawrence, Steve Schwandt, Bryan Trantham, Julie Williams and Jerry Wilson. Election results will be published in the Quill in March.
Completed ballots can be mailed to University of Missouri Extension and postmarked on or before Jan. 24. Voting can be completed online at www.extension.missouri.edu/howell, onsite before 3 p.m. Jan. 24, at the extension office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, or ballots may be returned by fax before midnight Jan. 24 to 573-884-5787.
