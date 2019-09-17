The Mtn. View Garden Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mtn. View Public Library.
After the business meeting members and invited guests will have a workshop on making hypertufa pots, led by Connie Stone and Robi Tanner.
At the club’s previous meeting, held Aug. 28 in the library’s community room, Joni Cay Appleton presented a program titled “Water Features.” She started the presentation by showing pictures of different types of water features that people have created in their homes, from the very simple to the more elaborate.
Joni Cay continued by demonstrating how garden club members could create a very easy and visually appealing water feature for their homes or patios.
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs Inc., the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and the Central Region Garden Clubs. Visit the club on Facebook, @mvgc.mountainviewmo for updates. See photos that are taken at the meetings and other club events on Mtn.viewgardenclub.shutterfly.com.
