Eating sunflower seeds? They are a common favorite for snacking and birdseed. They’re rich in omega-9 fatty acids, even more so than olive oil. If you are particularly daring, you might sprinkle seeds on a salad.
The newer developing trend is to make a salad ingredient or edible garnish with seedlings, and I, Martin McConnell, am growing them for the GOFARM Farmers Market.
Microgreens first appeared on menus in San Francisco in the ’80s and have since spread across the country as well as to other parts of the world as a modern crop. And now they have made it all the way to West Plains!
Unlike lettuce, kale and other mature greens found in a typical salad, microgreens are harvested at a week or two of age, when they are still tiny and really packed with nutrition.
At this stage the baby leaves of the plant, called cotyledons, have grown to their full size and the first “true leaves” of the plant are beginning to emerge. Until the plant can start to fully process sunlight with real leaves, the cotyledons provide all the nourishment they need for development.
Why are cotyledons not “real” leaves? They are basically a softened seed that has taken on the appearance of a succulent leaf. As such, they contain tasty notes from the seed itself, and in studies have been found to contain much higher densities of vitamins and minerals then the fully-grown leaves. They add a crisp texture and developed flavor to any dish they are added to.
Sunflower microgreens have been found to contain a high iron content, and I facilitate this by feeding them a steady diet of filtered rainwater that is pumped through iron pipes before reaching the plants.
The seeds are sowed in seedling flats with a mixture of peat moss and vermiculite, unlike sprouts which are grown without soil. They are covered until the roots can take a strong grip of the substrate, and then allowed to sprout up until the first true leaves start to appear. Harvesting involves slicing the tops, so no roots appear in the product, and then removing any leftover seed hulls from the baby leaves before washing, sorting, and drying.
Sunflowers add a delicious cucumber-like crunch to any meal, and they can be used in the same manner as any other salad green. They can serve as an addition or base for a tasty party salad with a unique texture, sprinkled on a sandwich or burger, diced as a topping for savory dishes, or used as an edible accent to any other dish. The flavor profile is complex, beginning with a juicy vegetable taste and finishing with a hint of sunflower-seed. Remember, these leaves were the sunflower seed before it started growing.
My favorite recipe is to toss a salad using a bag of baby greens, adding salt, pepper, and olive or sunflower oil. It’s super easy, and a good way to showcase the flavor of the micros without overpowering them with spices or reducing them through cooking. The salad can be upscaled by adding shredded kale to bulk up the size for family gatherings, and of course adding any of the normal salad stuff. Top off with roasted sunflower seeds for some added crunch.
Come to my booth and sample my sunflower greens next time you are at the GOFARM Farmers Market. I am there on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays with microgreens grown in Dora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.