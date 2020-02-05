Brassfield Farms, a cattle and hog operation, has been owned and operated by Leon and Freda Brassfield, and Jim and Lisa Brassfield for 46 years. The farm consists of 1,000 acres of owned and leased land about 6 miles west of West Plains.
The last 11 years we have consistently used sires with high marbling and ribeye scores. Marbling is what gives the meat its excellent flavor. Our beef also typically processes out at a higher yield, meaning you get more pounds of meat for your money.
As for our pork, we use York, Landrace and Hamp breeding stock. We have spent years breeding our hogs for quality and taste.
We sell both beef and pork ready to butcher delivered to the processor of your choice or a few cuts at a time at the "Go Farm" Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
We decided to become a member of “Go Farm” Farmers Market, now located at the Endurance Church, next to Hirsch Feed, in order to get this delicious tasting meat out into the public. We want to thank all the customers who have purchased meat from Brassfield Farms. We appreciate your business. We do accept EBT.
