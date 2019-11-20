Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, said the weekly market is selling local items appropriate for holiday entertaining and celebrations.
“Our beloved market family members and new day vendors have been busy baking, creating crafts and harvesting vegetables for the holiday,” said Chateauvert. “We’ll have everything from food and desserts for the table to decorating the home to hostess gifts and holiday presents and much more.”
On the edible side, a sample of items the market will have are fresh non-GMO eggs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters, homemade granola, freshly-baked desserts, artisan breads, muffins and gluten-free muffins and assorted bakery-styled sweet treats.
Just some of the locally-grown organic vegetables include ginger (Zingiber officinale), turmeric (Curcuma longa) and turnips (Brassica rapa subsp. rapa).
Non-edible items include festive holiday ornaments, decorations and creative crochet items, washable and durable homemade tote bags, handcrafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, wood carved items, handmade money clips, special road trip pillows, perfume pens, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The weekly indoor market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large Trillium Trust Community Center Room next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
