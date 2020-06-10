The Mtn. View Garden Club has selected the yard of Tracy Jackson, Y Highway, as the yard of the month for June.
Club officials note that Jackson’s yard is very well-maintained and manicured.
“As you approach her home, your eyes are drawn to the beautiful contrast of her potted plants set on bright white rock that borders her home,” they explain.
“The different sized pots are filled with pretty pink petunias, marigolds, yellow daisies, impatiens and begonias. A mixture of Rusty Miller, pansies and Bostons ferns adorn her front stoop. Off to the right, near the driveway you will see her red roses, pink peonies and cone-shaped evergreens,” officials continue. “As you walk around the back you see statues of angels and children set among lovely palms. Bayberry shrubs line the left side of the home. Thank you Tracy for sharing your love of flowers with our community.”
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs Inc., the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and the Central Region Garden Clubs. Visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mvgc.mountainviewmo, or view photos taken at meetings and other events online at mountainviewgardenclub.shutterfly.com.
