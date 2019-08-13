The third Ozarks Native Plant Society Plant ID meeting of the summer will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information call Betty Queen, 257-7544. Calls will be returned.
