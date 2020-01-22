West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) indoor markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and Howell University Extension’s office located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is located at the bustling East Towne Village business center.
This Saturday, WPAFM will have fresh, locally grown organic kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea ‘Gongylodes group’) at the weekly indoor market.
In the German language, kohlrabi is called ‘cabbage turnip’ although it is not a turnip. It is a member of the cabbage family, widely used in Indian and German cuisines and gaining popularity worldwide. Kohlrabi is delicious and carries significant health benefits.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Nutrient Base, kohlrabi is packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Included in this vegetable are vitamins A, K, C, B6, folate and thiamin. It also contains potassium, magnesium, iron, manganese and calcium, as well as protein and carbohydrates. It is high in dietary fiber and antioxidant compounds (carotenes and phytochemicals).
Kohlrabi provides many health benefits: It aids in weight loss, improves digestive health, reduces strain on the cardiovascular system, regulates blood pressure, increases energy level, reduces the risk of breast and prostate cancer and aids in preventing anemia and osteoporosis.
Additionally, kohlrabi plays an important role in helping to improve nerve and muscle functions, lowers the risks of stroke or heart attack, improves body metabolism, boosts the immune system and cardiovascular system, prevents macular degeneration and delays the onset of cataracts.
Kohlrabi may be eaten raw or cooked. The root and leaves both carry impressive amounts of nutrients, and is easily used in salads, soups, slaws, in breads and in breakfast foods such as pancakes and fritters, mixed with fruit, plus more.
Edible items also available at the market are locally grown fresh organic baby bok choy (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis), celery (Apium graveolens), kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica), lettuce (Lactuca sativa), Napa cabbage (Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis), and Swiss chard (Beta vulgaris subsp. vulgaris).
Vendors will have available fresh non-GMO eggs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey and fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked pies, rolls, muffins and gluten free muffins and assorted sweet treats.
Nonedible items include ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted wood carved items and unique knives, handmade money clips, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies and more.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
