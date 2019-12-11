West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) encourages guests to visit the weekly Sat. markets at East Towne Village to purchase healthy local food products, homemade baked goods and artistic crafts.
The indoor markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and the University of Missouri Extension’s Howell County office on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63 across the street from Dollar General. Enterprise Rent-A-Car recently moved to the bustling East Towne Village business center.
With recent announcements from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of E. coli (Escherichia coli), listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) and salmonella (Salmonella enterica) contaminations found in certain vegetables and food products in select areas of the U.S., WPAFM reinforces the organic vegetables and food products sold at WPAFM are local, disease-free and healthy.
About 48 million people in the U.S. (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die each year from foodborne diseases, according to recent data from the CDC. This is a significant public health burden that is largely preventable. Learn more about it online at www.fda.gov/food/guidance-regulation-food-and-dietary-supplements/food-safety-modernization-act-fsma.
All WPAFM vendors adhere to strict food safety principles and practices. These include, and are not limited to, washing hands with soap and water, using sanitized work surfaces and utensils, keeping appliances clean, using clean dishcloths and towels, keeping separate cutting boards for raw foods and ready-to-eat foods, rinsing produce, cooking foods thoroughly to the proper temperatures, keeping refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, separating foods in the cart when shopping, and growing produce in clean soil and with clean water.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program defines organic, in part, as: “Organic meat, poultry, eggs and dairy products come from animals that are given no antibiotics or growth hormones. Organic food is produced without using most conventional pesticides, fertilizers made with synthetic ingredients or sewage sludge, bioengineering, or ionizing radiation.”
Learn about the USDA’s organic food program at www.nal.usda.gov/afsic/organic-productionorganic-food-information-access-tools.
WPAFM’s local organic vegetables are grown with clean soil and clean water. The non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, locally-created jams, jellies, syrups, preserves, specialty butters, baked goods and artisan breads are free of disease and safe to consume.
The USDA-inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products sold at the market exceed USDA’s strict levels of quality and safety. The non-GMO eggs and raw unfiltered honey are licensed by the state of Missouri.
In addition to the food products above, the market continues to have for sale locally-grown organic bok choy (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis), celery (Apium graveolens), acorn squash (Cucurbita pepo var. turbinata), butternut squash (Cucurbita moschata ‘Butternut’), and sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas).
Also available are fresh organic sage (Salvia officinalis), mustard (Brassica juncea), cilantro (Coriandrum sativum), and dill (Anethum graveolens).
Homemade and handcrafted items include festive holiday ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, wood carved items, money clips, perfume pens, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks, plus more.
All market products are locally-grown, locally-produced and baked goods are homemade.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.