Issues such as when should my tenant pay me part of the rent, how and when can a current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should a property owner receive for his or her farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri Farm Leases Program to be held from 6 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The program will be held at the Howell County Extension Office in East Towne Village, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
There is a $40 per person charge or $65 per couple or pair from the same farm operation, which includes one set of materials and a light meal. The session will be offered via Zoom online for those who prefer to participate remotely. Preregistration is required by Sunday. Due to current University of Missouri rules regarding COVID-19 safety and health guidelines, in-person space is limited, organizers caution. “Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices staying low so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be,” said Joe Koenen, agricultural business specialist with the MU Extension and one of the workshop presenters.
“There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues,” he added.
Topics that will be discussed include current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, when and how to terminate a farm lease legally, what to be aware of regarding recreational (hunting) leases and keeping crop share arrangements fair for both sides. MU Extension is presenting this program. Koenan and the other instructors have worked on farm leases with landlords and tenants for many years, said organizers.
The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as other sites where presentations will be held. Contact the Howell County Extension Center at 256-2391 or youngta@missouri.edu for more information or to register to attend.
University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.
