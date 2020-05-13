Mother’s Day Saturday market was a great success and many happy customers got to walk around and leisurely shop.
The atmosphere felt more like a festival than your typical farmers market and we attribute that to everyone being so excited to be able to shop out in the sunshine! We had 23 vendors who would like to say “Thank you for your support”!
There will be a small amount of hanging baskets and flowers available this Wednesday and Saturday, but I think “Mom” received most of them last weekend!
We have our “Grandmas” back this weekend, Laurie and Karene, with scrumptious cinnamon rolls, ice cold lemonade and iced tea, along with other homemade yummy goodies. Also, they have many plant and shrub starters including elderberry plants.
Verl, our 91-year-old artisan toy maker will also be back with us, bringing his wonderful handmade woodcrafts, and he may just be bringing his pies he is so well known for.
Keep an eye out for upcoming dates on our educational workshops for beginning and intermediate growers. In the meantime, there are still some veggie starter plants for you to get your garden started, and many expert gardeners at the market booths for you to visit with for growing advice.
As we go into the summer harvest season, we are planning to offer workshops on food preservation, as well as recipes on how to use your farmers market purchases.
We will continue to check out our customers with sanitizers, gloves and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet social distancing whenever possible.
Again, thank you for the patience and support you have shown us during the last few weeks of the drive-thru market. Our farmers, growers and bakers work hard to provide you with high quality, safe, healthy food options and we are extremely encouraged by the growth of our customer base during this time.
And in case you haven’t visited the market yet, please do so! We are the largest market within 100 miles offering a vast variety of items from meat, eggs and produce to kombucha, plants, jams, honey, delightful baked goods and so much more! .
We are at Endurance Church parking lot, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check us out on Facebppl, Instagram and Twitter, or call 417-293-0590.
