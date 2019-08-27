Brad and Cathy McKee and family, Willow Springs, were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day, Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
The McKee family selected as the Howell County Stat Fair Farm Family by University of Missouri (MU) Extension in Howell County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes two sons, Brody and Tucker.
The McKees operate a 129-acre farm and lease an additional 240 acres. They produce and sell native grass hay and have a black Angus and Charolais cow/calf operation. Brody and Tucker attend high school in Willow Springs and are FFA members and officers.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.
This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the City of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.
The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
