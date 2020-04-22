Starting April 28, the University of Missouri Extension Office will host a multi-session Zoom course for beginning farmers exploring options in agricculture, called Ozark Ag 101.
Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays online, from April 28 through May 21. The cost to participate is $25.
To register, sign up online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/ozark-ag-101-zoom-sessions.
