Secret Springs Farms has something for everyone
Secret Springs Farms has been working hard to bring much-needed items to the community.
The farm currently offers non-GMO, pasture-raised poultry for $4 per pound and pasture-raised rabbit for $15 each.
Secret Springs Farm continues to bring its very popular elderberry syrup as well as new jellies and an expanded variety of goats’ milk soaps, herbal teas and tinctures, and skin-soothing salves. One of its best selling items is elderberry syrup made with raw honey!
The farm also has vapor rubs to help with that lingering cold, and with summer approaching, it is bringing some of its garden beauties to the market. Items such as cabbage and lettuces of different varieties and more will adorn the farm's market tables!
The Hickey family, who owns the farm, has an all natural, holistic, faith-based and family-oriented approach to everything it does, and has a vast array of knowledge to share with every customer.
Come and see them at the “GoFarm” Farmer’s Market in West Plains from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, at Endurance Church! Families are always welcome to visit the farm. Follow the Hickey family and Secret Springs Farms on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretspringsfarms.
