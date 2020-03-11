The annual membership information meeting for “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 103 of Lybyer Building on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
All are welcome and finger foods will be provided.
According to market officials, the “Go Farm” Farmers Market is the largest market within 100 miles of West Plains and is part of Ozark Farmers Agricultural Co-op.
The organization works with MSU-WP, the city of West Plains and other community organizations to promote farming in every aspect in the southern Missouri region.
The market works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture toward the market’s goal to have a food hub in the southern Missouri Ozarks area, and is active in efforts to connect communities to local farmers, ranchers and crafters/artisans. Ozark Farmers Agricultural Co-op puts on the annual American Small Farm Conference to educate and promote farming.
Organizers point out benefits of membership include $3 million liability insurance on produce and meats, commercial general liability of $1million to $2 million, social media promotion and articles of farm businesses in two newspapers and on the radio, membership to Missouri Farmers Market Association, discounts to the American Small Farm Conference and workshops, and “an overall community family of wonderful vendors.” More information will be provided at the meeting, or call 293-0590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.