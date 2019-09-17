The Missouri State Highway Patrol says due to the harvest season, drivers should expect an increase in farm machinery traffic, especially on rural highways. Farmers and motorists alike are encouraged to be safe, courteous drivers.
There were 186 Missouri traffic crashes involving farm equipment in 2018. In those crashes, seven people were killed and 66 were injured.
MOTORISTS
Stay alert for slow moving farm equipment. When driving behind a tractor or other farm machinery, slow down and wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve.
Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass, instead may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.
Pay close attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway from side roads and driveways, especially at dawn or dusk when the sun makes it difficult for drivers to see.
FARMERS
Any farm equipment being driven on state roads should be properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem.
Drive as far to the right as possible. If traffic accumulates on a road where it is difficult to make a safe pass, pull off onto the side of the road in a level area so vehicles can pass.
If possible, never travel at dawn or dusk when it is difficult for drivers to see. However, Missouri law allows agricultural machinery on state highways between sunset and sunrise for agricultural purposes, provided such vehicles are equipped with required lighting.
Like other motor vehicles, most modern farm tractors have seat belts. Always use a seat belt when operating a tractor equipped with a roll-over protection structure.
Often, all-terrain vehicles are used for agricultural purposes. ATVs being for farming can only travel on highways during daylight and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem. The law requires anyone younger than 18 to wear a safety helmet when operating an ATV; the patrol recommends operators wear a helmet regardless of age.
