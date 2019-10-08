The Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Farm Fest and Outdoors in the Ozarks Expo on Friday and Saturday on the chamber grounds 320 Cannaday Lane in Cabool.
A variety of informational booths spanning from conservation and land ownership, understanding Medicare, farm equipment, vehicles and RVs, insurance, Intercounty and cattle from local farms along with crafts and direct sales.
Additionally, Farm Fest will host six or more food trucks offering foods including barbecue, fried fish, hillbilly stir fry, hibachi and sushi.
Saturday is fun for the whole family all day long with games and contests for the kids, including a greased pig contest at 3 p.m. A bounce house, face painting and helicopter rides are also available that day.
The Band ONE will play Christian rock music and STARS Foundation fiddlers and cloggers will be performing early afternoon on Saturday. A full schedule is available on the Cabool Chamber Facebook page, @CaboolChamberofCommerce.
Next to Farm Fest is the Ozarks Older Iron Club’s annual fall show and tractor pull. The club will have demonstrations of all types of engines and farm equipment along with exhibitions of old time farming. Attendance prizes and giveaways will happen both days and the club’s food shack will be available.
Both Farm Fest and Iron Club events have free admission and parking.
