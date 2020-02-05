West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.