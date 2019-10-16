Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, says Sandi McKnight’s cross stitched bookmarks are popular items among her homemade craft items collection.
“Sandi McKnight, of West Plains, is well-known for her scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, her Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets and now her Sandi’s Bookmarks,” said Chateauvert. “She creates artistic items perfect for the entire family.”
Sandi learned to cross stitch in her 20s when the woman for whom she babysat was teaching her eldest daughter. This craft activity was quiet and peaceful when the little children were napping. Today, Sandi has perfected her cross stitching and creates her own patterns in 14- and 18-count sizes and designs, preferring 14-count. She uses Aida cloth for her projects and embroiders her borders.
The tasteful bookmarks Sandi creates are comprised of colorful designs, patriotic phrases, Biblical sayings and upbeat feel-good expressions. Some of these include, “Live – Laugh – Love,” “Faith – Family – Forever,” “Stand For The Flag – Kneel At The Cross,” and “Land Of The Free Because Of The Brave.”
Sandi sells her bookmarks at WPAFM, community events, craft shows and by special order. She has created bookmarks for birthdays and other special events.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey and USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts and artisan breads and homemade granola.
Nonfood items available include vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, handcrafted jewelry, creative crochet items, cross stitched bookmarks homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
