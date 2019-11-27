All are invited to attend a gospel singing fundraiser to benefit the Koshkonong FFA starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Koshkonong High School gym. Singers include the Howell Family and Rhonda Spreutels.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children or $10 for a family package. A meal will be provided, and snacks will be available at the concessions stand.
The concert will being with the Howell Family opening. Spreutels will take the stage following, and then the Howell Family will return to finish the evening.
Between each rotation of singers, there will be an intermission for restroom use, drinks and food, said organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.