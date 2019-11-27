Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, reminds customers that vendors have moved indoors and continue to bring fall vegetables, herbs, baked goods and crafts to the weekly market in the Trillium Trust Community Center Room.
On Saturday, market vendors will have locally-grown organic bok choy (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis), celery (Apium graveolens), acorn squash (Cucurbita pepo var. turbinata), butternut squash (Cucurbita moschata ‘Butternut’) and sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas).
Also selling at the indoor market will be fresh organic sage (Salvia officinalis), mustard (Brassica juncea), cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) and dill (Anethum graveolens).
Vendors will have available fresh non-GMO eggs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey and fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked pies, rolls, muffins and gluten free muffins and assorted sweet treats.
Nonedible items available include festive holiday ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted woodcarved items, handmade money clips, perfume pens, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The weekly indoor market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large, comfortable and warm Trillium Trust Community Center Room next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and across the street from Dollar General.
Fresh coffee is available, with donations accepted. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
