The heat is back this week and we will have plenty of watermelon and fresh made lemonade to quench your thirst! Also tomatoes and peppers are in abundance along with a lot of other local produce, plus a large variety of local artisan crafters.
This Saturday we will have 33 vendors for you. EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer, or food stamps) is accepted.
Savor Grill has permanently closed, and the restaurant is now under new management. Keith Collins and Dustin Dawson are the new owners/operators of The Ranch House. Come one out and support them as they support our market!
FEATURED VENDOR
MayBee Blooms is very excited to be part of GOFARM Market. I’m Tsion Bradley and I grow cut flowers.
I enjoy cultivating flowers very much and have always taken great joy in working with plants. Flowers make me smile because of their great variety of shapes, color, size, scent and beauty. I have observed the smiles of others when enjoying them and that was perhaps the greatest motivation for me to begin growing them.
I have been around flowers my entire life, even before I came to the United States in 2011.
I was born in Ethiopia and, in that culture, flowers have many purposes and meanings. As a little girl, one of my favorite things was the Ethiopian holidays, where flowers are used to decorate the entire house for special occasions. In Ethiopia, people use flowers like we in America use Christmas lights.
I have a fondness for everything flowers: growing them, receiving them and, especially, giving them. I adore watching people smile when they look at flowers. It is particularly enriching to me when I see a couple, parent and child, or friends share the beauty together, it’s magical!
I am growing cut flowers because I love working with them and I love seeing the joy they bring to everyone they touch.
I live on our family’s farm in West Plains. We have always had a flower garden next to our vegetable garden to nourish our souls and our bees. Before I began selling cut flowers at the GOFARM Farmers Market, I gained valuable experience while working at West Plains Greenhouse and Nursery. I have enjoyed it immensely and it has fueled my passion to grow a variety of beautiful cut flowers. I hope to brighten the lives and homes of the incredible people of the Ozarks with each bouquet.
You can find me, “he flower girl,” at the GOFARM Farmers Market on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, with my beautiful bouquets of various colors, sizes and prices.
