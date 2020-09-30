The Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors Foundation has issued a call for 2020 award nominations. The foundation sponsors an awards program to recognize and honor Missouri individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the progress and welfare of the dairy industry. Awards are bestowed in the following four categories: Dairy Leadership, Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder, Meritorious Service and Pioneer Dairy Leader.
Nominations are due by Nov. 1 and should be submitted to Gloria Johnson by either by email to johnsongl@missouri.edu or by mail to Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors, c/o Gloria Johnson, 920 E. Campus Drive, S109 ASRC, Columbia, MO 65211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.