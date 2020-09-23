Attention seniors: There are only three market days left for you to use your Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Today and Sept. 26 and 30. We have plenty of produce, herbs and honey for you! We are open year-round every Wed and Sat from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter days/hours will start in January. We do accept EBT/SNAP.
FEATURED VENDOR
Secret Springs Farms has been working hard to bring much-needed items to the community. They continue to bring their very popular, immune system boosting elderberry syrup (made with local raw honey) as well as their new jellies and elderberry tincture, and an expanded variety of goats’ milk soaps, including tea tree soap great for battling the itch of poison ivy!
They have many other wonderful scents too, all made with therapeutic grade essential oils. They have salves with antibiotic properties, skin soothing salves, vapor rubs great for the upcoming cold and flu season, and other tinctures helpful for natural health!
They continue to have some fresh produce, including much wanted green beans! The Hickey family has an all-natural, holistic, faith-based and family-oriented approach to everything they do, and have a vast array of knowledge to share with every customer.
Come and see them at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market in West Plains every Wednesday and Saturday! Families are always welcome to visit their farm, and also follow their family and farm on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretspringsfarms.
