The University of Missouri Extension will offer a five-day virtual workshop about industrial hemp from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday through Jan. 15.
Topics include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.
The presentation will be made by MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co. and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.
For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or contact the Miller County extension office, 573-369-2394.
