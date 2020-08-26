Hi my name is Gertrude Jett, aka Gertie Jett. I was born and raised in Alton, where I still reside with my husband David of almost 25 years (this coming November).
I have two great kids, Sandy and Randy. They have blessed me with seven granddaughters Jessica (Steven), Kylie, Madison (CeJay), Hayley, Mandi, Keera and Sadie Rose; one grandson Jake; and one great-granddaughter Kennedy Grace. God has truly blessed me.
I love to sew, and most of the time I can be found in my sewing room making aprons, oven towels, face masks, microwave bowls and Bible carriers. If not in my sewing room, I will probably be in the kitchen making my Jalapeño butter or baking pumpkins rolls, which I sell out of quickly, so come early.
I am at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market on Saturdays, come on out and see me and visit for a while. I love all my old and new friends that I have made, and by the way another thing I love to do, is to talk.
We are an outdoor market, located at Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch Feed, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. EBT/SNAP accepted.
