We have confirmation from the North Pole that Santa is arriving at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market, riding in on a fire truck via Howell County Rural Fire Department! Bring your children and grandchildren and come visit with Santa, he will have a little treat for each one!
All the “Go Farm” market vendors wish you a happy and blessed Thanksgiving. This has been a trying nine months for everyone, take time to relax and enjoy your family and friends this Thanksgiving.
We would like to say thank you to the community for the tremendous support you have given all us farmers, ranchers, bakers and crafters over the past years. We will continue to work on bringing you the freshest local products available.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at market we will have a Holiday Craft Show. Come support our local makers, bakers, farmers and ranchers in our community! We are an outdoor market, so masks are not required but we will maintain the 6-foot distancing. We encourage “sustainable shopping” this holiday season and spotlighting unique handmade gift ideas. Area crafters are welcome to set up a 10 x 10 booth and show off their wares for $10; if interested, call 293-0590.
There is still a good selection of produce, and health and wellness products like kombucha, fermented foods, keto/gluten free baked goods, as well as elderberry syrup.
You will also find delicious breads and baked goods, jams, jelly, syrups, organic flavored peanut butters, freeze dried foods, wood crafters, quilters and so much more.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the most up to date information. Our vendors accept EBT, cash, credit, and debit. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday. We look forward to seeing you at the market!
