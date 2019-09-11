Locally grown mums, pumpkins and gourds are now at the market! We still have a lot locally grown of produce as well as many professional artisan crafters.
Please help us get the word out that we do accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (food stamps). Senior voucher program ends this month, don’t forget to use the vouchers before they expire!
FEATURED VENDOR KRISTINA INGAUNIS
Improve your overall health by choosing high-quality ‘No BS’ soap.
Did you know the products we use to get clean might actually be doing us more harm than good? One of the main ways your body acquires nutrients, other than eating, is through the skin. Our skin is our largest organ and allows us to absorb vitamins and minerals, but, unfortunately, it absorbs harmful chemicals we put on it too.
If we are washing our bodies with soap that contains harmful ingredients every single day, this adds up over a lifetime to wreak havoc on our health.
We invite you to Google the ingredients in your soap for yourself. Three common ingredients are sulfates, parabens and triclosan. These chemicals aren’t necessary for soaps, they are just extra “BS” and can be very damaging to your health.
Sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate are chemicals used to produce lather and bubbles in soap but they also strip the skin of its natural oils irritating sensitive skin and increasing penetration of the skin’s surface.
Parabens are estrogen mimickers, meaning that once applied to the skin, they enter the bloodstream, and the body mistakes them for estrogen. When the body thinks there is an abnormally high amount of estrogen present in the bloodstream it reacts by decreasing muscle mass, increasing fat deposits, causing early onset of puberty and even reproductive difficulties in both men and women.
Triclosan is a chemical most often found in antibacterial soap. Studies have proven that antibacterial soaps do not work any better at removing germs than regular soaps and recent studies have found that triclosan actually promotes the growth of antibiotic resistant bacteria. It also creates dioxin which is a carcinogen. And here’s a fun fact: dioxin is the primary toxic component of Agent Orange!
The chemicals in common soaps are no joke and with serious side effects like these, we need to be careful about what we put on our skin. Our “No BS” soaps are just that, only three ingredients and no BS. We use the only finest natural oils and a tried and tested precision method to create a pure and natural, old fashioned soap just like grandma used to use.
We invite you to make the switch to our all natural “No BS” soap — not only will you love the clean feeling and rich lather, both your skin and your body will be thanking you. You can find us at the GOFARM Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, next to Burger King at The Ranch House parking lot (formerly Savor Grill).
See ya soon!
