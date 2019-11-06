Mtn. View Garden Club members recently donated and took 100 “Marieke” yellow daffodil bulbs to Mtn. View Elementary School for the school’s annual Daffodil Day project.
Fifty-one first grade students planted their own daffodil bulb in a large bed prepared by garden club members. 2019 marks the 20th year for this joint club-school project to promote children’s gardening. Many students were excited to dig down and plant their first flower bulb, which some likened to an onion, said garden club members. The children then marked the spots with a wooden plant marker with their name on it.
The new, all-yellow trumpet daffodils will add more joy to the daffodil display beds along the elementary school’s front-facing slope in spring 2020, according to the club.
Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Central Region and National Garden Clubs, Inc. This year, Mountain View Garden Club celebrates 65 years of volunteer service to beautify the community, and educate and welcome children, future gardeners.
