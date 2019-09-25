Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announced West Plains resident Jody Campbell has joined the WPAFM vendor family after serving as a market volunteer.
“We are pleased Jody is involved in our market,” said Paul. “With her background in the medical field, Jody is able to discuss the health benefits of her homemade food products and her handcrafted jewelry pieces with our guests. Jody is a delightful member of our family.”
Jody, originally from Thomasville, has lived in West Plains since 1996. She studied respiratory therapy and remains an avid consumer of health and nutrition topics. Being of American Indian heritage, Jody understands the importance of respecting our land, plants and animals and incorporates natural ingredients into her food creations. Jody is also a jewelry designer, and her pieces are made with natural materials with health benefits in mind.
“I am excited to be a part of West Plains Area Farmers Market,” said Jody. “Our visitors have been incredibly friendly and interested in the products I create. The vendors have always been helpful and have happily welcomed me to the market family as a volunteer and vendor. This has been a great experience for me, and an enormous amount of fun.”
Jody brings to the market her fresh homemade medicinal elderberry (Sambucus) jams, jellies syrups and chewy gummies — all organic, non-GMO and made with natural honey or tincture (a concentrated herbal extract). She also creates mulberry (Morus) jellies and syrups in peach, strawberry and black cherry vanilla flavors. Additionally, Jody makes pear, spice plum and plum spicy hot spreadable butters which are delicious over ice cream, beef cuts and spread on toast.
The elderberries Jody uses are from Chateauvert Farm, an organic, non-GMO farm in Mtn. Grove. The local raw unfiltered honey Jody uses is also from Chateauvert Farm, a licensed bee harvester. Chateauvert Farm is a vendor at WPAFM.
In addition to Jody’s culinary expertise, she creates homemade natural jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and keychains. Her pieces are made with precious stones, natural beads, metal hooks and studs, and hypoallergenic, stainless-steel materials. Her magnetic jewelry pieces are particularly helpful for arthritis, and her lava beads incorporate essential oils. Jody creates pieces in general and custom pieces by special order.
Jody has two children, both of whom attended West Plains schools. Her son Jesse, and his wife Hollie, live in West Plains with their son, Dawson. Jody’s daughter, Micah, lives in Michigan with her partner, Jonathan, and his two girls, Isabella and Peighton. Jody’s mother, Mary Campbell, lives in West Plains as do numerous other family members.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
